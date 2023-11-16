Home > Viral News > Trending “No Longer for Us Broke People”— McDonald’s Customer Shocked What 5 Side Items Cost An Australian McDonald's customer was shocked at how much she ended up paying for just 5 items, and none of them burgers, in a McDonald's drive thru. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 16 2023, Published 5:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lauraxbug

An Australian McDonald's customer was gobsmacked by the grand total of five items she ordered, especially since all of them were technically sides and there wasn't a single sandwich in sight on her ordering screen.

The TikToker in question, Laura (@lauraxbug) recorded herself pulling into a Mickey D's and questioning the high cost of eating out at McDonald's these days, and it seemed like there were several other folks in the comments section who agreed that the clown's offerings simply cost way too much these days.

"What is going on with McDonald's prices," the TikToker writes in a text overlay of their video, which is capped off by a skull emoji as they record the total tally of their order.

The customer purchased 2x Large Fries, a Large Coke, and 2x Banana Breads, which came out to $9.20, $4.95, and $9.20 respectively, for a grand total of $23.45 for five items from the chain: and not a single one of them was a burger.

Laura further shared how astounded she was in a caption for her video, writing: "Almost $25 for fries, coke and banana bread from Maccas??? Almost $8 for a small iced coffee.. since when did Maccas become a luxury feed," they asked.

She isn't the only one to hop on TikTok and decry McDonald's prices. Another customer who visited the Golden Arches on the other side of the globe also couldn't believe what $30 got him in the drive-thru.

Commenters who responded to Laura's video seemed equally miffed at the heightened cost of fast food at McDonald's these days. One person said: "they will say it's inflation but it's price gauging at its best"

Another also remarked that the food not only costs more but they believe that they're actually getting less for their money at the end of the day, too: "they're also consistently lowering their quality."

Someone else said that they couldn't understand going out to eat at McDonald's anymore when the prices aren't that far off from what they deem to be better quality establishments: "better off going to a fancy restaurant at this point"

There was one TikToker who said that they only ever visit the restaurant anymore to cash in on promotions, otherwise, they're staying away from the popular chain: "Frr like 30 days 30 deals is the only reason I’m buying maccas rn"

While food inflation is a very real phenomenon in the United States, and has been steadily worsening since 2021 and will probably continue to assault the pockets of Americans well into 2024, there are a number of consumers who believe that fast food establishments are banking on the fact that customers are going to pay for the higher cost food regardless.

One dad who visited a Taco Bell was astounded that he spent $53 to "feed his family of four" at the restaurant. In his video lambasting the chain, he accused companies of taking advantage of inflation rates to jack up prices even further.

It could be that businesses are espousing a strategy that Chipotle has seemingly embraced to record-breaking profits: despite crowds of patrons who have decried the fast-casual chain for becoming prohibitively expensive.

