"This Has to Be Greed" — Dad Says He Spent $53 to Feed Family of Four at Taco Bell

In a now-viral video, a dad revealed that he spent a whopping $53 to feed his family of four at Taco Bell. Read on to hear what else he had to say. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 12 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Yes, we all know that fast food isn't the healthiest option, but it's quick and cheap — or it used to be. In recent years, fast food chains have raised their prices to ridiculous rates, nearly matching those of casual dining menus.

As expected, customers are fed up, so much so that many are taking to social media to air out their frustrations. On Sept. 10, 2023, a TikTok creator named Derrick (@delta_whiskey89) revealed that he spent $53 to feed his family of four at Taco Bell. Wow, talk about overpriced — when did it get this expensive to eat fast food?!

This dad said it cost $53 for him and his family to eat at Taco Bell.

"I try not to complain too much, but we just went to Taco Bell and got food for four of us, and it was $53," Derrick said while holding up a receipt and moving his camera to show his two kids in the back of the car.

Derrick added that the foursome went to an "upscale breakfast restaurant" that same morning, and the total cost was quite similar to that of Taco Bell: "[I] got breakfast for all four of us, including an appetizer, and that was $66."

"Taco Bell is almost the same exact price to feed a family of four as it is to go to an upscale breakfast restaurant," the TikTok creator shockingly pointed out. "Make it make sense. I don't understand. I mean, I understand inflation's crazy, but this has to be greed."

Derrick then emphasized how much cheaper the Mexican fast food establishment used to be. "I mean, we got three Cheesy Gordita Crunches, and they were $14," he said of his recent order. "So they're like $4, $5 a piece now for a taco at Taco Bell. A Beefy Five-Layer Burrito is $3.89. I don't understand how... this can't be inflation. Taco Bell used to be like a dollar. ... a Beefy Five-Layer Burrito was like $2. I don't know, man."

"Make it make sense. This is insane to me. This has to be price gouging," he claimed, and we couldn't agree more! The prices are growing to an unreasonable level, and the quality of food doesn't justify the ever-increasing cost.

Many fellow TikTokers agree that fast food is becoming too expensive.

The video, which has been viewed more than 58,000 times and counting, racked in over 1,200 comments from fellow TikTokers who agreed that fast food is becoming way too expensive. "Man, you used to get food at Taco Bell for four people for like $10," one person wrote.

A second TikTok user agreed, commenting, "I just went to Taco Bell yesterday and said the same. Their prices for their drinks alone [are] ridiculous..." "I ordered two chicken quesadillas the other day... over 15 bucks," another user said. "I was shocked. It's crazy."

Someone else added, "Dude didn't tell one lie. I dropped $14 after taxes on three burritos and a soda at Taco Bell last week." OK, how is this even legal?! Sorry, but that's absurd.

A few others shared similar experiences at other restaurants and fast food chains. One person said they went to IHOP with their wife and 5-year-old son, and it cost $78 for omelets, drinks, and one waffle. Another user revealed that they spent $54 at Wetzel's Pretzels for just three pretzels and two frozen lemonades.