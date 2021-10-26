Hot Girl Meg Thee Stallion Announced That She's Graduating From College in 2021

On Monday, Oct. 26, the award-winning rapper took to Instagram to let her 25.9 million followers know that she's graduating from college in 2021, sharing a few photos of her bejeweled graduation cap and teasing that more pictures are on the way.

"2021 finna graduate college, taking my graduation pics today," Meg announced. "I can’t wait for y’all to see."

Meg decorated her cap with her famous phrase, "Real Hot Girl S--t," which originated in her certified hit, "Hot Girl Summer," and has regularly appeared in her recent songs.

While many fans know her as a rap icon, she is strict about prioritizing her education. Now that she's about to graduate, let's see what she's studying and where she goes to college.