What Is Rex Manning Day and Why Is It Celebrated on April 8?

As bleary-eyed people absentmindedly checked their social media feeds the morning of April 8, many had the same question: What the heck is Rex Manning Day?

Through the years, there have been a number of "holidays" borrowed from TV shows/movies and adopted by popular culture. Galentine's Day is celebrated on Feb. 13, and it came from Parks and Recreation. On April 30 each year, Justin Timberlake floods social media feeds with "It's gonna be May" memes. There's also that Mean Girls quote that circulates on Oct. 3 each year — as well as that Miss Congeniality quote about April 25 being the best date. And who could forget Seinfeld's Festivus?