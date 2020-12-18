These Hilarious Memes Are for People Who Truly Believe in a Festivus for the Rest of Us

If you've watched Seinfeld, then you've probably made a Festivus joke or two in your day. Heck, you may have even shared some memes about the made-up holiday that were based off of a very, very real aggravation people have with the Yuletide season and all of the expectations that surround it.

The fake camaraderie. The manufactured cheer. Pretending like you care about your friends and family and coworkers for a limited time only.