The "Dubai Porta Potty Pipeline" Is Apparently Real Life Straight Out of a Horror Movie One user called it the "ticket to the Devil's playground in Dubai." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 3 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @theparanormalfiles

Content warning: this article contains references to sexual assault and other topics that may be difficult to read. We all know that the world is both a more beautiful and a far darker place than we consider on a daily basis. There are things happening out in the world that fill us with wonder and restore our faith in humanity. And then, of course, there's the flip side. The dark, horrible things that happen. Things we can't think about all the time, or it would destroy our hope and our peace. TikTok has learned about one such horrible thing, disguised by a bizarrely catchy name: the Dubai porta party pipeline.

Article continues below advertisement

If you've been on the internet for any length of time, you already know that it's not going to be a cute reference. There's not going to be some "ha ha" potty joke at the end of the revelations. But what you might not know is just how dark things can get. Here's a look at the meaning of "Dubai porta potty pipelines" and how one woman's harrowing story has shed light on the long practice.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the "Dubai porta potty pipeline"?

When you think of Dubai, you probably think of luxury and unimaginable technological comforts. The city on the edge of the desert has engineered paradise, but it comes at a price. While influencers may promote the luxury, polished image of what Dubai looks like, there are old rumors that suggest the city has a dark underworld that exploits and harms young women.

According to The Mirror and rumors circulating the internet, the so-called "porta potty parties" are events which lure beautiful young influencers to the city, where they're promised wealth and luxury. But according to these rumors, the women are abused and exploited, often experiencing horrific acts at the hands of the men they were hired to party with.

Article continues below advertisement

The very name of these so-called parties suggests some of the horrific things done to the women, but there are rumors online that it goes beyond degradation and humiliation, and some of the women are beaten violently or otherwise assaulted. The pipeline is merely the method in which these models and influencers are allegedly tricked into traveling to Dubai, abused, and then released or disappeared. And the rumors, even more disturbingly, are not new.

Article continues below advertisement

One woman's harrowing experience brought focus to this disturbing story.

Word of what goes on at these alleged parties circulated on TikTok after a 20-year-old OnlyFans model named Maria Kovalchuk was feared to have fallen victim to one such party.

In early March 2025, she went to Dubai, where she dropped off the radar and was reporting missing for 10 days. According to People, she was found near a road in Dubai on March 19, having sustained multiple injuries, including a broken spine and several broken limbs. The outlet says police in Dubai claimed that she sustained the injuries after she entered a "restricted construction site” alone, claiming that she fell “from a height."

Article continues below advertisement

Ukrainian police, where Maria is from, have opened an investigation into human trafficking following Maria's disappearance and re-emergence with such serious injuries.