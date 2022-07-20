The Honey Method Is Trending on TikTok — What Is It All About?

The honey method on TikTok starts with people adding a drop of honey to one fingertip before making a cross formation on their tongues. While doing this, they have to say the name of their crush. @ValerieFune is a TikToker who posted a video with a tutorial. She says, “One thing I suggest is to stay really positive when you say your affirmations. Don’t have any doubts or negativity. Make sure to do it with good intentions. Once you’re done, just let it go and that’s it!"