Instagram Has Implemented New Post Sizes in the Grid in 2025 – A Rundown of the Changes You're not going crazy, Instagram did, indeed, change post sizes. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 21 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

If you thought you were seeing things wrong or your Instagram account was glitching, it's not you — and it’s not a glitch. Instagram rolled out an update at the beginning of 2025 that changes how posts appear on the grid. Vertical feed posts are now longer, meaning you’ll spend a little more time scrolling through content, but you’ll get a closer look at users' posts.

Article continues below advertisement

The update affects all three types of posts: Stories and Reels, vertical feed posts, and main grid posts. Here's everything you need to know about the new formats, including the recommended resolutions for each.

What is the new Instagram post size? A rundown of the changes.

Source: Pixabay

Instagram recently rolled out new post sizes, updating the aspect ratios for Stories, Reels, vertical feed posts, and the main grid. Stories and Reels now follow a 9:16 aspect ratio, vertical feed posts use 4:5, and the main grid adopts a 3:4 ratio, according to Threads user @Shannon McKinstrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Previously, Instagram’s standard for grid posts was a square 1:1 ratio, with images sized at 1080 x 1080 pixels. Now, vertical feed posts have shifted to a 4:5 ratio, with a recommended upload size of 1080 x 1350 pixels.

A commenter on Shannon's Threads post offered a useful tip: "Don’t worry about creating content specific to the 3:4 grid. I’d prioritize any graphics and photos at 4:5, keeping in mind that on the grid, it will appear to trim off both sides (as a preview)."

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon echoed this advice in a separate post addressing questions from her followers about the 3:4 grid size. She encouraged users to "continue to do 4:5 ratio for photos and graphics … Just leave a liiiiiitle extra room on the left and right because the margins get a little tighter when on the grid."

Article continues below advertisement

While the 4:5 ratio might complicate things slightly — since parts of your photos may get cropped when displayed in certain sections of Instagram — Shannon reassured users that there’s an easy fix. You can tap the three dots on your post and adjust the preview to ensure it looks just right.

The update isn’t all bad — it makes posts stand out more due to their larger size, offering influencers and marketers a better chance to capture attention. Portrait-style posts also accommodate more content. However, users should be aware of how the 4:5 format may crop to 3:4 in certain parts of their Instagram profile, such as the grid preview.

Article continues below advertisement

@camille.moore_ Big update: Instagram has officially shifted its grid layout! Posts now appear in a rectangular 4:5 aspect ratio instead of the classic square, which means your profile grid might look a little different if you have been using square images. Love it or hate it, this move feels like a strategic play as Instagram doubles down on short-form content, potentially filling the gap as TikTok faces its ban this Sunday, the 19th. What do you think of this change? #creatortips #instagramupdate ♬ original sound - Camille Moore

Will Instagram go back to squares?