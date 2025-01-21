Instagram Has Implemented New Post Sizes in the Grid in 2025 – A Rundown of the Changes
You're not going crazy, Instagram did, indeed, change post sizes.
If you thought you were seeing things wrong or your Instagram account was glitching, it's not you — and it’s not a glitch. Instagram rolled out an update at the beginning of 2025 that changes how posts appear on the grid. Vertical feed posts are now longer, meaning you’ll spend a little more time scrolling through content, but you’ll get a closer look at users' posts.
The update affects all three types of posts: Stories and Reels, vertical feed posts, and main grid posts. Here's everything you need to know about the new formats, including the recommended resolutions for each.
What is the new Instagram post size? A rundown of the changes.
Instagram recently rolled out new post sizes, updating the aspect ratios for Stories, Reels, vertical feed posts, and the main grid. Stories and Reels now follow a 9:16 aspect ratio, vertical feed posts use 4:5, and the main grid adopts a 3:4 ratio, according to Threads user @Shannon McKinstrie.
Previously, Instagram’s standard for grid posts was a square 1:1 ratio, with images sized at 1080 x 1080 pixels. Now, vertical feed posts have shifted to a 4:5 ratio, with a recommended upload size of 1080 x 1350 pixels.
A commenter on Shannon's Threads post offered a useful tip: "Don’t worry about creating content specific to the 3:4 grid. I’d prioritize any graphics and photos at 4:5, keeping in mind that on the grid, it will appear to trim off both sides (as a preview)."
Shannon echoed this advice in a separate post addressing questions from her followers about the 3:4 grid size. She encouraged users to "continue to do 4:5 ratio for photos and graphics … Just leave a liiiiiitle extra room on the left and right because the margins get a little tighter when on the grid."
While the 4:5 ratio might complicate things slightly — since parts of your photos may get cropped when displayed in certain sections of Instagram — Shannon reassured users that there’s an easy fix. You can tap the three dots on your post and adjust the preview to ensure it looks just right.
The update isn’t all bad — it makes posts stand out more due to their larger size, offering influencers and marketers a better chance to capture attention. Portrait-style posts also accommodate more content. However, users should be aware of how the 4:5 format may crop to 3:4 in certain parts of their Instagram profile, such as the grid preview.
Will Instagram go back to squares?
It’s unclear if or when Instagram will return to the classic 1:1 square format. The updated post sizes might still be in beta, meaning Instagram could be testing the changes and gathering user feedback to decide whether to make the update permanent or revert to the original post dimensions.
For now, users will need to adjust to the changes. As for those who aren't fans of the new format, keep your fingers crossed that Instagram returns to the original post dimensions.