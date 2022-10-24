The "O Method" Is TikTok's Latest NSFW Self-Help Trend
Content warning: This article discusses mature topics.
One week it's "salty ice cream," the next, who knows? TikTok is a proverbial breeding ground for the weirdest and wildest things that users online can come up with. Its trends and terminologies often take over the internet quicker than one could even realize, leaving some who aren't completely in the loop struggling to figure out what in the world its latest craze even means.
Well, that seems to have taken the form of the "O Method" as of late. Indeed, TikTok users can't stop talking about this new and NSFW method of manifestation, but what exactly is it? Keep reading to find out!
What is the "O Method" that everyone on TikTok is talking about?
The exact definition of the "O Method" can get a little NSFW, to say the very least. Over the years there have been plenty of manifestation techniques shared on TikTok by different users, but the O Method is catching a lot of attention because of what it compels one to do.
From what can be gathered via all of the viral videos on the O Method, it is essentially a manifestation "technique" that tasks an individual with imagining your deepest desire at the moment of sexual climax. The "O" in O Method is a reference to the word "orgasm."
The term first appeared on TikTok all the way back in 2021, with user @aries_the_god seemingly being the first to post about it on the platform. Her video racked up hundreds of thousands of plays, and it seems as though the term has reached a much wider audience in 2022.
User @hothighpriestess does a good job explaining what the O Method is and what she believes can be achieved through it.
User @hothighpriestess continued with, "This energy is so f---ing powerful. It creates life… So when you tap into this, you're literally opening up a portal in the f---ing universe to create your manifestation. So when you 'organism,' you are going to visualize exactly what it is you want as if you already have it, because after you do this, it is yours. You have opened the f---ing portal. You have seen the future. You are vibrating at that frequency."
Naturally, as with many TikTok trends, there isn't really any factual evidence to back up the claims being made by supporters of the O Method. However, with nearly 13 million views across all of the videos related to the method, it's clear that plenty of people are still interested in what it is regardless.