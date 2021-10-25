What Is the "Voice" in ‘Dune’? It’s Kind of Like Jedi Mind Control

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Dune (2021).

Adapting expansive novels with ginormous worlds is a tall, tall order, which is always why it's such a huge celebration whenever it's not only done correctly but it also resonates with audiences all over the world. Take the Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter films, for example, or the first few episodes of Game of Thrones before showrunners took a steaming dump on all the work they did with that abysmal final season.

Dune has had some misfires in the past when it comes to adaptations, but Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film (which is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max) is being praised as both a critical and commercial (relative to the pandemic) success.

It covers a lot of ground, which left viewers with a lot of questions, like, what is the "Voice" in the film?