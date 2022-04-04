Could You Be Addicted to TikTok? Here's What It Means to Have 'TikTok Brain'

"And you get that little dopamine hit ... in the pleasure center of the brain. So you want to keep scrolling," she continued. TikTok Brain is the idea that your brain becomes so used to the hit of dopamine, it turns to the app to keep getting it.

According to Web MD, dopamine is a chemical in our brains that sends messages between nerve cells. It helps us think and plan things, but also signals the brain that we are happy.