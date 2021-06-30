What Kind of Dog Is Clifford Anyway?

There's been a plethora of reboots and remakes in the works, and everyone's favorite big red dog is making his way to the big screen. The children's book series Clifford the Big Red Dog helped jumpstart big publishing house Scholastic and was made into a cartoon animated series for children, bringing the larger-than-life canine into our homes.

While the animated series stopped airing in 2003, Clifford is still a staple of many people's childhoods, and now old fans can see him brought to life.