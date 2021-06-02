The Cast of 'Victorious' Is Open to a Reboot in the Future

The Cast of 'Victorious' Is Open to a Reboot in the FutureBy Sara Belcher
It's been eight years since Victorious aired its final episode, ending on a note that wasn't exactly a proper goodbye. The series started gaining attention again after it became available on Netflix. These Nickelodeon classics have become popular again, and with the reboot of iCarly releasing on Paramount Plus later this year, fans are wondering if Victorious will see a similar revival.
Is there going to be a 'Victorious' reboot?
At this time, there's no official word from Nickelodeon on whether or not they'll actually reboot Victorious, but a few of the show's cast members have commented on their willingness to participate in the show if it does end up happening.
"I'm not saying that there haven't been discussions, but I'm just saying, who knows?" Victoria Justice told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, at this time, I don't think that there are any concrete plans, [but] you never know what's going to happen in the future."
"I don't want to get anyone's hopes up," she continued. "There's nothing in the works, but I don't know. We all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?"
Elizabeth Gillies, who played Jade on the show, has also talked about a potential reboot, admitting that she's not a huge fan of the idea.
“Well, it’s like one of those things where if they used the same kind of sets, and they got the same people to do it, then I’d like it,” she said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show. “If it’s good, it’s good. That’s all I’m going to say. If it’s done poorly, then I’ll say, ‘I told you so,’ and if it’s done well then I’ll be like, ‘Wow, hats off!'”
At this moment, it doesn't look like there will be a reboot — though there's still potential for that to change.
How did 'Victorious' end?
Fans of the show will remember that the show ended kind of abruptly in 2013, and never got a proper series finale. The show was a solid jumping point for many of the main cast members, and it was ultimately canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Ariana Grande had taken her role of Cat Valentine over to Sam & Cat with Jenette McCurdy, and Victoria was talking about going solo.
This meant that viewers and cast members never really got to give the series a proper goodbye.
While there isn't news of a reboot, Liz has said that she (and many of the other cast members) would be on board if Nickelodeon wanted to create something to give the series some closure.
"That’s something that I always said I would clear my schedule for,” she said. “No matter how much work I’m doing, or how inconvenient it would be to get it together, that’s something I feel like is really important, and we all believe that.”
It's still possible we'll see more Victorious content in the future.