The Cast of 'Victorious' Is Open to a Reboot in the Future

Will there be a reboot of Victorious in the near future?

It's been eight years since Victorious aired its final episode, ending on a note that wasn't exactly a proper goodbye. The series started gaining attention again after it became available on Netflix. These Nickelodeon classics have become popular again, and with the reboot of iCarly releasing on Paramount Plus later this year, fans are wondering if Victorious will see a similar revival.

Is there going to be a 'Victorious' reboot?

At this time, there's no official word from Nickelodeon on whether or not they'll actually reboot Victorious, but a few of the show's cast members have commented on their willingness to participate in the show if it does end up happening. "I'm not saying that there haven't been discussions, but I'm just saying, who knows?" Victoria Justice told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, at this time, I don't think that there are any concrete plans, [but] you never know what's going to happen in the future."

"I don't want to get anyone's hopes up," she continued. "There's nothing in the works, but I don't know. We all love each other, and it was such a fun time. So who knows?" Elizabeth Gillies, who played Jade on the show, has also talked about a potential reboot, admitting that she's not a huge fan of the idea.

“Well, it’s like one of those things where if they used the same kind of sets, and they got the same people to do it, then I’d like it,” she said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show. “If it’s good, it’s good. That’s all I’m going to say. If it’s done poorly, then I’ll say, ‘I told you so,’ and if it’s done well then I’ll be like, ‘Wow, hats off!'” At this moment, it doesn't look like there will be a reboot — though there's still potential for that to change.