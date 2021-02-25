Here's What Going on With Adele in 'Behind Her Eyes' (SPOILERS)

Ever since its trailer arrived on Netflix, British series Behind Her Eyes has perplexed its viewers.

And right off the bat, fans are curious to know, what's wrong with Adele in Behind Her Eyes ? If you can't wait for Episode 6 to uncover the big reveal, keep reading while we break it down for you.

What's wrong with Adele in 'Behind Her Eyes'?

The six-episode series, based on Sarah Pinborough's 2017 novel of the same name, starts off with single mom Louise (Simona Brown) meeting and kissing a man named David (Tom Bateman) at a bar, only to find out the next day that David is her boss. What's more, he's married to a woman Louise ends up befriending: Adele (Eve Hewson).

Sounds simple enough. But by the last two episodes of the series, things start to take a strange turn. Louise is struggling with the fact that she fell for her boss and formed a friendship with Adele, and her guilt around the situation is manifesting itself through night terrors.

Luckily, Louise confides in Adele, who helps her deal with her dreams the way that she herself does, which is through astral projection. What is astral projection, you might be wondering? Anyone who's been bored in the back of a math class is likely familiar with the concept, but in the context of Behind Her Eyes, it's the practice Adele uses to project her consciousness outside of her body.

As Adele is sharing her techniques with Louise, she also shows her the journal of Rob's (Robert Aramayo), a friend of hers and heroin addict who she met at the mental health unit where she went to get over the trauma of her parents dying in a deadly fire. During their time in the hospital, it turns out that Rob and Adele confided in each other a lot about their personal lives, and even dedicated their time together to studying lucid dreaming and astral projection.

Perhaps you can guess where this is going yourself, but many viewers did not see the twist ending coming. It's ultimately revealed that the Adele we're seeing on screen is actually Rob, and that the two switched bodies by astral projecting earlier. Where's the real Adele, then? Well, she died stuck in Rob's body, when Rob killed her while she was in his body by injecting her with a lethal dose of heroin.

Hopefully that clears up any questions of what's wrong with Adele — she's actually not Adele at all, but Rob, which feeds into the reason that David has been falling out of love with her, since she's quite literally not the same person he married.

