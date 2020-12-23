'Coming 2 America' Has a New Release Date — and It'll Debut on a Streaming Service

It's been more than 32 years since Coming to America debuted in theatres, and the star-studded comedy amassed a large following that has only grown with the introduction of new audiences. A sequel was first announced in 2017, and original star Eddie Murphy officially signed on to reprise his role in 2019.

Since then, fans of the series have been patiently waiting for the highly anticipated sequel. A set of delays has pushed the premiere date back.