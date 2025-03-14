Popular Legal Drama 'Matlock' Is Approaching the Shocking Conclusion of Its First Season 'Matlock' will likely wrap up its first season in mid-April 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 14 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: CBS

In case you missed it, the March 13, 2025, episode of Matlock concludes on a massive cliffhanger — but don't expect any answers anytime soon. Unfortunately, the hit legal drama is taking a break.

You might be asking, "What's with the hiatus?" Well, it has to do with the biggest college basketball tournament of the year: March Madness. Fans will have to wait until it's over for Matlock to return. It may feel like a long time, but hopefully, the time will pass quickly! In the meantime, here's everything you need to know, including when Matlock will return and when the Season 1 finale is set to air.

When is the Season 1 finale of 'Matlock'?

With only three episodes remaining in the first season, the Season 1 finale will likely air in mid-April 2025. The series will make it's long-awaited return to its regular Thursday night timeslot on CBS starting April 3.

If there are no further delays and the final two episodes air as scheduled, the highly anticipated Season 1 finale could likely air on Thursday, April 17. So, Matlock fans can now mark their calendars and prepare for a thrilling conclusion to the jaw-dropping season!

'Matlock' has already been renewed for Season 2.

In even more exciting news, Matlock has already been renewed for a second season! The show has proven to be a major hit for CBS, quickly capturing the audience's attention since its debut in the fall of 2024 — so much so that it earned the distinction of being the first series to get a renewal for the season, and this came after just two episodes had aired.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach shared her excitement about the renewal in an October 2024 statement.

Amy praised the show's fresh take, expressing, "This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates. The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can't wait to get started on a second season."

Now, despite the retirement rumors that swirled around her in late 2024, Kathy Bates will be returning for Season 2 of Matlock. If you remember, during a September 2024 interview with The New York Times, Kathy had mentioned that Matlock would be her final job, even referring to it as her "last dance."

This led many to believe that Kathy was stepping away from acting for good. However, not long after, a source revealed to ABC News that she had apparently changed her mind after working on Matlock and was no longer considering retirement.