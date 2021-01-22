Did Season 2 of 'Blown Away' Film Before the Pandemic?

Blown Away features the brightest talent in glassblowing, as 10 contestants compete for the title of "Best in Glass," a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass, and for $60,000 in prizes.

While Netflix 's top reality competitions often feature barbecue showdowns, baking challenges, or the skills of social media deception, its latest addition takes on a more delicate artform: glassblowing.

Hosted by Big Brother alum and YouTube star Nick Uhas, and judged by artist Katherine Gray, Blown Away will get you invested in the techniques and artistry behind epic glass sculptures.

The series first aired on Makeful in Canada, before it was offered to a wider audience on Netflix. After a successful first season in 2019, the show returned to Netflix for Season 2 on Jan. 22, 2021.

When was Blown Away Season 2 filmed? Some viewers are wondering if it was shot before the COVID-19 pandemic.