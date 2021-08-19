Walt Disney World Resort Introduces New Genie App for Guests — but, Is It Magical?

Guests will soon experience the magic of a new Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland park app known as Disney Genie . This new app service is supposed to provide guests with more flexibility and help parkgoers navigate their time in the theme parks with ease. Additionally, the Disney Genie will share tips to reduce wait times and help patrons plan their vacations based on their own interests.

"Built right into the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, Disney Genie service will maximize your park time, so you can have more fun. It includes a personalized itinerary feature that will quickly and seamlessly map out an entire day," DisneyParks.com writes. "From specific attractions, foodie experiences and entertainment, to general interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more — just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and it will do the planning for you."

So, when will Disney Genie start? Keep reading to find out when the app will launch, including how much it will cost you.