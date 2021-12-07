When Will Dylan Dreyer Be Back on the 'Today' Show? The Meteorologist Has Been on Maternity Leave

NBC's Today show has seen a slew of anchors come and go over the near seven decades it's been on the air. Currently, the broadcast news program is home to several warmly familiar faces, including Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush, and Al Roker, among others.

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, aka Weekend Today's weather anchor and co-host of Today 3rd Hour, has been a part of the Today family since 2012. According to Today's website, the gleeful weather gal also acts as a weekday weather correspondent and co-host for Today and NBC Nightly News.