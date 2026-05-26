How Long Is Mackenzie Shirilla's Sentence, and When Will She Be Eligible for Parole? "This was not reckless driving. This was murder, ... She had a mission, and she executed it with precision." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 26 2026, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of murder. As one of the more controversial true crime stories out there, Mackenzie Shirilla's case has gripped the nation. Despite her conviction, the public remains in heated debate as to whether or not the teen's actions were intentional.

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While people try to decipher the events that led up to the fatal car crash, Shirilla's supporters and haters alike all have the same questions, albeit for entirely different reasons. How long is her prison sentence, and when will she be eligible for parole?

Source: Netflix

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How long is Mackenzie Shirilla's sentence, and when will she be eligible for parole?

On July 31, 2022, Shirilla was driving her car, which had her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, in it. In a highly debated turn of events, the car crashed into a brick wall, resulting in the tragic deaths of both Davion and Dominic. Shirilla, however, survived the crash.

While the public hotly debates whether or not Shirilla crashed the car on purpose, the judge assigned to her case has convicted the teen of 12 felony charges.

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Source: Netflix

Per NBC News, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo stated, "This was not reckless driving. This was murder, ... She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death," indicating that Mackenzie killed Dominic as a way to end the relationship, and Davion was simply collateral damage.

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On the other hand, Shirilla insists the crash was unintentional. She pleaded, "The families of Dominic and Davion, I’m so deeply sorry. I hope one day you can see I would never let this happen or do it on purpose. I wish I could remember what happened."

Source: Netflix

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The then-17-year-old was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences, with the possibility of parole after 15 years. This means that Shirilla will be eligible for parole in October 2037 — she will be 33 years old. As of May, 2026, Shirilla is in the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio.

People can't agree as to whether or not her actions were intentional.

As mentioned, Shirilla's guilt or innocence is being hotly debated. People have taken to social media sites like Reddit to either defend or condemn the teenager. One person shared, "She also used her blinker just prior to this when she made a turn. She had the ability to control the vehicle." Similarly, someone else expressed, "She went to the same spot seven times; she 100% did it."

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Source: Netflix

On the other hand, someone suggested, "I mean, it happened really fast. There wasn’t much time to react." Offering an additional perspective, someone else shared."I think she had BPD. Borderline personality disorder. ... She freaked out and had a mental breakdown, probably threatened to crash the car, and actually did, but it wasn't her intent. Mental episodes are a common occurrence, as well as paranoid and abandonment issues. ... Nothing was planned."