Sadly 'Onyx Storm' Has Yet to Arrive on Kindle Unlimited Patience is a virtue. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 22 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET

Author Rebecca Yarros has wasted no time when it comes to releasing the third book in her popular Empyrean series. Thanks to BookTok, which hopefully isn't going anywhere, Rebecca's popular novels have taken the fantasy world by storm. Fans just can't get enough of the magical adventures of Violet Sorrengail, who is literally and figuratively rising above her station to become a skilled dragon rider.

Rebecca published the first two books in quick succession, both of which were released in 2023. Sadly all of 2024 was left out in the cold, but the arrival of 2025 gifted the world with Onyx Storm. You can purchase a hardcover version of the book now but if the digital library variety is what you crave, here's when you can find it on Kindle Unlimited.

When will 'Onyx Storm' be available on Kindle Unlimited? The wait is over.

Our long national nightmare of going without the next book in the Empyrean series is over. On Jan. 21, 2025, it was officially released into the world in hardcover and digital download forms. Sadly you might have to wait a bit before it is available on Kindle Unlimited. The first book in the series was published in April 2023 and wasn't on Kindle Unlimited until August 2024, so we would check for Onyx Storm sometime in early 2026. Here's how you can read it in the meantime.