'Onyx Storm' Sold Out at Target the Day It Released — Here’s Why It Might Be Restocked "It’s obvious they were totally underprepared to handle this." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 22 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Target;Red Tower Books

Rebecca Yarros's Onyx Storm is literally taking the market by storm. Named one of the most anticipated books of 2025, it’s been hyped all over #BookTok as a must-read. As the third installment in the Empyrean series (Fourth Wing was the first, Iron Flame the second), Onyx Storm hit shelves on Jan.21, 2025 — and sold out online the very same day at Target. It cleared out just as fast at local Target stores.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are understandably upset, but let’s be real: That TikTok-fueled hype is hard to beat, so the platform takes the blame. Now, the big question is: When will Target restock Onyx Storm? And where else can you grab a copy in the meantime?

Will Target restock 'Onyx Storm'?

Source: Red Tower Books

As of now, there has been no official announcement of Target planning to restock the Onyx Storm Target Exclusive Edition anytime soon. One Reddit user shared that they spoke with an employee who hadn’t heard anything about restocks either.

Article continues below advertisement

Onyx Storm was released in three distinct editions. The Deluxe Limited Edition is a hardcover featuring sprayed edges with five dragons. These limited editions are available at various stores. The Regular Edition is a standard hardcover with plain white edges and no additional design features.

Lastly, the Target Exclusive Edition stands out with stenciled edges of black smoke rising and a golden dragon perched at the top. It also includes a black ribbon bookmark, full-color artwork throughout, full-color endpapers, a color map, and a sticker indicating it’s the "Only at Target Exclusive Collector's Edition."

Article continues below advertisement

The general consensus among shoppers is that Target was underprepared for the release of Onyx Storm. Many who attempted to purchase the book for pickup learned their orders were canceled, leaving them empty-handed. According to Reddit user @Beccaroni333, some Target stores prioritized in-store purchases, while others allowed pickup orders, only adding to the frustration.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, one shopper did offer a glimmer of hope, writing on Reddit on Jan. 21, 2025, that after sleeping through their alarm to arrive on time for the book release, they called their Target inquiring about a restock. The Target employee informed them that "it was highly probable that there would be a restock and to give them a week before calling back because of the trucks' schedule."

Article continues below advertisement

Where else can you buy 'Onyx Storm' besides Target?

If you weren't able to snag yourself a copy of the Target Limited Edition of Onyx Storm, don’t worry, the other versions of the book are still available online. Amazon currently offers the standard hardcover edition for around $24. Barnes & Noble also has the standard version available for sale, but it’s currently out of stock online. However, it can still be pre-ordered and is expected to ship on Jan. 28, 2025.