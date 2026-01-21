Seth Rollins Is Coming Back to the WWE — "OK, Lock In" When considering his return, Seth mused that it would soon be time to say, "OK, lock in." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 21 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Taking a serious injury during a match can spell the end of a career for WWE performers. Their bodies are finely tuned instruments, like all athletes, and when things go wrong, they can go wrong pretty badly. WWE star Seth Rollins was dealt a wallop during the Fall 2025 Crown Jewel PLE, putting him out of commission for a while.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, it wasn't a career-ending injury and he's poised for a return. According to his earlier estimates, that return is closer than you might think. Here's what we know about when he will return to the WWE ring.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

When will Seth Rollins return to WWE?

During the Fall Crown Jewel PLE, Seth experienced a shoulder injury. He was facing off against Cody Rhodes when things went a little sideways. Seth lined up for a risky top rope, coast-to-coast headbutt, but it was his shoulder that took the biggest blow. Seth all but disappeared from WWE, and fans worried that he had sustained the kind of injury you can't come back from. However, never fear. He's coming back.

Back in November 2025, Seth spoke with Becky Lynch on the Something’s Burning podcast with Bert Kreischer and explained, "Once I get this thing off (shoulder sling), which is in another month, then it'll be full vacation mode for a little while before I lock in and start training to get ready to come back. My guess is like 8-12 weeks of stop eating like an a--hole" (excerpt via Sports Illustrated).

Article continues below advertisement

He then clarified that he would be out for "probably 12 weeks," adding, "We’ll be moving right into WrestleMania season, so I'm hoping around February after all the holiday stuff, I can start to be like, ‘OK, lock in.'" With February on the horizon, his return should be imminent.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Seth Rollins' salary?

Seth is one of the most recognizable names in the WWE as of 2026, as one of the most prolific athletes of the new generation of performers. So, exactly how much does that kind of fame and talent net?

According to Sports Illustrated, Seth earns a yearly salary of around $3 million. Which explains why he's so eager to return to the ring as soon as possible and avoid losing his spark, or the interest of his fans.

Article continues below advertisement

One WWE star really wants to tag team with Seth Rollins — here's who.

And when he heads back into the arena, there's one old friend who wants to tag team with him: Kevin Owens. While appearing on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Seth explained that Kevin is raring to get another tag team going with the star.

Article continues below advertisement

He shared, "He’s [Kevin Owens] just like, ‘When I come back, and you come back, let’s just be in a tag team and have fun.’ That’s what he wants to do all the time. I’m like, ‘That doesn’t sound too bad'" (except via eWrestling News). They've worked together well in the past, so it's likely fans would also like to see a repeat team-up.

Article continues below advertisement

However, all of this hinges on Seth coming back and not experiencing long-term impacts from his injury. While 8-12 weeks is a generous time frame to heal a soft tissue injury of the shoulder, the real rehabilitation and return to full range of motion can often take much longer.