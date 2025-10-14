The Vision's Attack on Seth Rollins, Explained The World Heavyweight Champion mentored Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed for six months before the betrayal took place. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 14 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @WWE

There are many twists and turns that take place in the WWE. The power struggle between the Superstars is always changing, taking audiences through new and exciting storylines. The Vision's future is uncertain, and it all comes down to what happened to Seth Rollins on the Oct. 13 episode of Monday Night Raw. When the Architect founded the faction, he never expected Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to turn on him.

With Paul Heyman by their side, the Brons are looking to take their careers to the next level. Seth attempted to become a mentor to them. Unfortunately, the young wrestlers decided that it was time for the original iteration of The Vision to come to an end. Why did The Vision betray Seth? Here's what we know about the decision that will affect the main event landscape of Monday Night Raw for years to come.

Why did The Vision betray Seth Rollins?

There are several factors to consider when determining the reason why The Vision betrayed Seth. During the opening segment of the episode in which the attack took place, the World Heavyweight Champion said that he didn't need anyone to reach his goals (via WWE). A leader can't build an empire on his own. The idea of Seth only looking after himself might have led the Brons to realize that they were being used.

It is also important to remember that both Bron and Bronson are young wrestlers who are hungry for accomplishments. If they really want to steal the spotlight on Monday Night Raw, the Brons need to prove that they're capable of getting things done on their own. Seth Rollins is one of the most acclaimed active competitors in the WWE. The Superstar has worked for the promotion for more than a decade, meaning that he already has plenty of accomplishments to his name.

Outside of what happens on television, the WWE makes decisions based on changes that take place behind the scenes. Bron and Bronson stepping out of Seth's shadow means that they can be established as two more main event elements in the future. The entire concept of The Vision exists to turn Bronson and Bron into major players for the WWE. Removing Seth from the equation gives the young competitors an opportunity to grow beyond their wildest dreams.

Did Paul Heyman orchestrate the attack on Seth Rollins?

Any WWE fan knows that Paul Heyman is one of the most beloved managers the industry has ever produced. The writer and promoter has perfected his television character over the course of decades, involving himself in some of the biggest storylines the company has ever seen. More than five months after it took place, WrestleMania 41 continues to affect the landscape of the WWE. Seth revealed his alliance with Paul during the event, starting the process that led to the creation of The Vision.

