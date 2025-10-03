TNA Revealed Why Ash By Elegance Retired From Competition at Victory Road The wrestler was also forced to vacate the TNA Knockouts World Championship that she won during a WWE event. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 3 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @TNA Wrestling

Not every professional sports story has a happy ending. Some journeys come to an unfortunate end, regardless of what the athletes want out of their future. Unfortunate outcomes disappoint fans, companies, and competitors alike.

Article continues below advertisement

Across several companies and under different names, Ash By Elegance is a wrestler who wants to prove that she's more than anyone bargained for. The wrestling community is still shocked by the announcement delivered by the former WWE star on television. Why is Ash By Elegance retiring from professional wrestling? Here's what we know about the reasoning behind Ash's absence from the squared circle.

Why did Ash By Elegance retire from wrestling?

According to an injury report posted on TNA's social media profiles, Ash By Elegance retired from competition due to an unknown injury. The company stated that medical details would remain private until both Ash and TNA were ready to share more information with the public. The report comes after Ash relinquished her TNA Knockouts World Championship. The title came at a heavy price for the trajectory of the athlete.

Article continues below advertisement

Wrestling is one of the most unpredictable sports on the market. The blunt force in which professionals hit the mat always puts their bodies at risk. Aspiring wrestlers are aware of this when trying to break into the business. No timetable is established for Ash's return to competition. However, if she desires to return to the ring, the wrestler has a few options.

Article continues below advertisement

Medical treatments, physical therapy, and more alternatives have helped wrestlers such as Adam Copeland and Bryan Danielson to extend their careers beyond their wildest dreams. Hopefully, Ash By Elegance can also find a way to return to her passion. The show must go on. After Ash By Elegance let go of her TNA Knockouts World Championship, the title was won by WWE's own Kelani Jordan. The change was possible due to the alliance between the two promotions.

Ash By Elegance was known as Dana Brooke in WWE.

In professional wrestling, it's common for starts to switch companies depending on what it means for the future of their careers. Before she stepped into the ring as Ash By Elegance for TNA, Ashley Mae Sebera was known as Dana Brooke in the WWE. The athlete made her debut in a tag team match that involved Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley. It would take three years for Dana to make her way to the company's main roster.

Article continues below advertisement