WWE Star Charlotte Flair Underwent Major Surgery Following an Awkward Fall WWE star Charlotte Flair is still recovering after an injury in the ring required her to undergo surgery, but many fans want to know what happened. By Joseph Allen Jan. 5 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Whatever you believe about wrestling, and the WWE, in particular, it's impossible to deny that wrestlers put their bodies on the line every time they enter the ring. If you need proof, look no further than Charlotte Flair, the WWE star who has been very open about the surgery she had to go through as a result of an injury.

While Charlotte has been open about the aftermath of her injury, some people aren't quite clear on what happened to the wrestling star. Here's what we know about how Charlotte was injured, and about how she has recovered in the time since.

What happened to Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte suffered a pretty severe and brutal injury in the ring in December 2023 after she took an awkward fall from the top rope. The fall resulted in her tearing her MCL, ACL, and meniscus, and naturally meant that she wouldn't be able to compete in the ring the way she had planned. She has already been ruled out for Wrestlemania 40 and is expected to miss around nine months of action in total, meaning she will be out for most of 2024.

Charlotte Flair provided an update on her injury.

On Jan. 5, 2024, Charlotte announced on social media that she had undergone surgery in Birmingham, Ala., and included a selfie of herself without any makeup on in her hospital bed. "Family, Friends, and Fans, THANK YOU for all the positive, beautiful messages and flowers," she wrote in the post. "I feel supported in every way. It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything."

"I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I’ve ever been truly scared. Scared of the unknown but also feeling like I’m losing what I’m most proud of and that’s being an athlete," she continued. "I don’t like showing physical weakness and this has left me feeling exposed. A process I know I will grow from but a very new one to me. This was a huge blow to me mentally and obviously physically going into 2024."

THANK YOU for all the positive, beautiful messages & flowers🙏🏻 I feel supported in every way. It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything. I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I’ve ever… pic.twitter.com/ygNiKm5sui — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 5, 2024

Charlotte added that she was trying to find a silver lining in what had happened, even though the injury wasn't expected. "I am trying to stay positive and maybe this was the only way to stop, refocus, rebuild, and eventually conquer again," she wrote.

"I have been a bad guy for most of my career but this year was different for me," she continued. "I CHERISHED every hug, high-five, and fist pump this year at live events and for the first time in my career felt comfortable in my own boots being the good guy. I learned so much as a performer and plan on starting right where I left off."