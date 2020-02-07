Charlotte Flair Has Her Pick of Opponents for WrestleMania 36

As it stands, Charlotte has a few options on who she could try and takedown, come WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. But if it wasn't for her epic Royal Rumble win, she wouldn't have the ability to choose just who she wants to fight and which belt she wants to secure as her own.

Typically, the winner of the Royal Rumble match has the option of choosing either the Raw or SmackDown championship belts to fight for at the following WrestleMania event.