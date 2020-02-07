We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: WWE

Charlotte Flair Has Her Pick of Opponents for WrestleMania 36

There’s a reason Charlotte Flair is known as The Queen among other WWE superstars. She was born into the sport thanks to her father Ric Flair’s own run as a WWE legend, but she worked her way up to become the abominable opponent she is today. 

And after she won the women’s Royal Rumble match in January 2020, she proved once again how powerful she is in the ring. Now, people want to know who Charlotte Flair will wrestle at WrestleMania 36, because there are a few possibilities.