When Will New Episodes of Paramount Plus Series 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Return to Earth?

Episodes resumed on Jan. 6, 2022, reaching its mid-season finale (Season 1, Episode 10), titled "A Moral Star, Part 2," on Feb. 3, 2021. Though there's no exact date for its return, another set of 10 episodes will release in late 2022.

Not only that, but Star Trek: Prodigy was renewed for Season 2 after stellar viewership during its freshman season. According to Deadline, the animated series had "the top-performing premiere day out for any original animated kids series on the service."