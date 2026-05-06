Steam Controller Causes Release Day Frenzy — When Will They Restock? "Steam Controller ran out faster than we anticipated." By Ivy Griffith Published May 5 2026, 8:48 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Steam Deck Gaming

Buying new gaming equipment is every gamer's necessary expense. Games quickly outpace current-generation consoles and devices and require upgrades. But every now and then, an accessory or device comes along that might not be necessary, but you're gonna want it anyway. Enter: the Steam Controller.

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Designed to enhance enjoyment when playing games stored in user's Steam Library, the Steam Controller is a next gen accessory with ergonomics and gaming quality in mind. Unfortunately, it's sold out. In fact, it sold out almost overnight after release. So, when will it restock? Here's what we know.

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When will the Steam Controller restock?

When you look at the Steam Controller, it doesn't scream "fancy." It looks like most console or USB controllers, with magnetic control sticks, typical play pads, and a familiar shape. But Steam enthusiasts believe that the Controller is going to be something special, and they applaud the company's dedication to becoming a primary gaming device instead of just a game library and market.

The controller was released on May 4, 2026, and was already sold out within minutes. So, when will it restock? According to Valve, the tech portion of Steam, they were taken by surprise by the Controller's fast sell-out. In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Valve explained, "Steam Controller ran out faster than we anticipated, and we hate that not everyone who wanted one was able to get it. We're working on getting more in stock and will have an update on expected timeline soon."

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Steam Controller ran out faster than we anticipated, and we hate that not everyone who wanted one was able to get it. We’re working on getting more in stock and will have an update on expected timeline soon. — Valve (@valvesoftware) May 5, 2026 Source: X / @ValveSoftware

Users who did manage to snag one report that the estimated shipping date for their Controllers is also increasing as the company grapples with unmeetable demand, according to Engadget. Unfortunately, it's unclear when everything will be resolved.

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Steam seems to be moving large quantities of something.

Eagle-eyed fans have been watching, and they suspect they may have a hint, however. Engadget reports, "Valve imported roughly 50 tons of 'Game Consoles' to its US distribution centers between April 30 and May 1, a higher volume than its recent Steam Deck restock orders, as reported by Valve watcher Brad Lynch and corroborated by The Verge."

So what does that mean? Apparently, Valve is shipping in large numbers of something. Some users have speculated that this is stock of the Controller, but other internet denizens have a different and perhaps more exciting theory.

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These Steam enthusiasts believe it's not Controllers being shipped, but rather the mysterious and long-awaited Steam Machine. PC Mag notes that global shortages in device memory seem to be behind several delays in the planned release of the Machine, but the high-volume shipments seem like pretty good news.