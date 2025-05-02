When Will ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 Be Released for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video? ‘The Chosen’ premiered on Dec. 17, 2017, and centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. By Danielle Jennings Published May 2 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Fans of the religious historical drama, The Chosen, have indulged in the series for the past four seasons and are anxiously awaiting a new season to be released on Amazon Prime Video. Luckily for them, the wait is almost over.

Article continues below advertisement

The Chosen premiered on Dec. 17, 2017, and centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. It is the first series of its kind to focus solely on the subject.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

When will ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 be released on Prime?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fifth season of the Biblical drama will be released on Prime for streaming on June 15. Season 5 has been eagerly awaited by fans of the show, as it will be centered on the Last Supper. “Season 5 follows Jesus’s triumph to treachery as his final days unfold in a story that changed the world. Welcomed as a king into Jerusalem, he boldly confronts the corrupt merchants, sparking a chain of events that shakes the city,” the Season 5 synopsis reads.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

“While religious leaders scramble to silence his growing influence, Jesus shares one last meal with his closest followers. But in the shadows, Judas makes a deal that seals both their fates. In a tale of power, faith and betrayal that echoes through time – one man’s ultimate sacrifice becomes humanity’s greatest story,” the description continues.

What has showrunner Dallas Jenkins said about 'The Chosen’?

In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Elkins spoke about the show’s journey from crowd-funded underdog to television phenomenon. “One of the most exciting things is that so many people tell us they’re into the show in the same way they’re into Marvel or DC,” he told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m not ashamed that I’m an evangelical. I’m not ashamed that it’s a show about Jesus,” Dallas said. “But we really do believe that the show can be watched by anybody, and we just don’t want people turning it off before they watch it because of a label. I’m not trying to, through the art, convert anybody or preach anything. It’s a historical drama.”

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t think it’s modern at all,” he said of the criticisms that the series is too modern of a depiction. “I think 2,000 years ago, people laughed and rolled their eyes and said casual things and had metaphors and colloquialisms.” “The very things that some people feel a little uncomfortable with are the things that have caused the show to be seen by millions of people. It feels modern because we have always seen these characters portrayed like they’re stained glass windows or statues,” Dallas said.

Source: Prime Video