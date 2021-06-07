Tired of Cicadas? Well Don't Worry, They Should Be Gone Soon-ish

If you're sick and tired of hearing/seeing these gross-looking bugs everywhere you turn (or seeing stories pop up about the "surprising" culinary masterpieces people are making with the insects) then you'll be happy to hear that you won't have to put up with this ridiculousness for much longer.

Purdue entomology expert Elizabeth Barnes has studied the insects and states that areas that have more exposure to sunlight with fewer spots for the bugs to hide will probably see the cicadas die off around July 4, 2021.

In places that have nooks and crannies for the insects to find sanctuary in, folks can expect to see them until around mid-July 2021.