Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: A24 ‘When You Finish Saving the World’ Is in Theaters, but Can You Stream It? By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 20 2023, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

On January 20, 2023, A24’s feature film, When You Finish Saving the World, aired in theaters worldwide. The emotional comedy stars Julianne Moore and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard as a mother and son struggling to connect. Meanwhile, Julianne’s character, Evelyn, uses her free time to help a teen at her shelter while Ziggy (Finn) ignores her. Ziggy doesn’t mind, though, since his crush on a political science student and his online music career keeps him busy. As the movie continues, Evelyn and Ziggy realize they’re more similar than they thought and will always need each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Although moviegoers can see the movie at a local theater, many still prefer watching a new movie from the comfort of their homes. So, when is When You Finish Saving the World streaming? Here’s what we found out.

Article continues below advertisement

Is ‘When You Finish Saving the World’ available to stream?

Unfortunately, When You Finish Saving the World isn’t available to stream. The movie’s Friday release was only for theaters, and it is currently the only way to watch it. However, most cinemas are playing the movie, so there shouldn’t be any trouble finding one in your area. If going to the movies is off your radar When You Finish Saving the World will be available to rent on platforms like Apple, Amazon, Vudu, or YouTube. However, it won’t happen until after the movie has been in theaters.

When You Finish Saving the World also doesn’t have a streaming service home. However, if the film does stream somewhere (which most movies are these days), it won’t be available for at least 45 days after its premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

“Smart, biting, and sweet.” (@AP)#WhenYouFinishSavingTheWorld is now playing only in theaters ✨ pic.twitter.com/MrOx7uUpjt — When You Finish Saving The World (@savingtheworld) January 20, 2023

Finn Wolfhard said he didn’t have to look far to find the inspiration for his ‘When You Finish Saving the World’ character.

In When You Finish Saving the World, Finn's character characterizes how many people view the 20-year-old actor’s generation. The teenager’s antics and drive for social media fame are a significant part of the show’s plot, and Finn said he pulled from his online-obsessed peers when acting as Ziggy.