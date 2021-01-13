The Night Stalker Detectives Are Still Renowned for Their Work in the Case

Before Frank Salerno was assigned as co-lead detective in the Night Stalker case, he had worked hard to solve the Hillside Strangler mystery . In fact, he played a crucial role in figuring out who the pair behind the 1977 and 1978 Los Angeles murders were.

"Frank was the guy who put it all together," Tony Valdez, a KTTV news reporter, said in the Night Stalker Netflix docuseries.