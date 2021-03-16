The Beatrice Six Sued the Government and Became Millionaires Upon Their Release

In a new Discovery Plus documentary released on March 16, 2021, Dateline host Keith Morrison unpacks the tragic story of the Beatrice Six . The story, which rocked the small town of Beatrice, Nebr., focuses on the gruesome 1985 murder of then-68-year-old Helen Wilson. Six individuals were arrested in connection with the killing, and what transpired over the years following shook up the core of the small town.

So, what exactly happened to the Beatrice Six, and more importantly, where are they now? Here's a breakdown of the known details of the case as well as how it played out as the years went on.

The Beatrice Six fought for their innocence for years.

Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Kathleen Gonzalez, Debra Shelden, and the estate of Joseph White were all convicted for the murder of Wilson and spent a combined 75 years in prison. However, they were proven innocent thanks to some modern DNA investigation and decided that the only retribution would be to sue those involved in their conviction.

And that they did, taking to court in 2016 where a federal jury awarded the six a combined $28.1 million for the state's wrongdoings. Gage County sought to recoup funds from several insurance companies, all of which declined. As for their payments, the wrongly convicted individuals will receive stipends from the government paid over the course of the next five years.

Article continues below advertisement

Nebraskan government officials attempted to take the case to the Supreme Court and argue that the verdict should stem from the information available at the time of conviction and not today. That argument was rendered invalid by the highest court in the land and the state was ordered to pay $28.1 million in full. Nowadays, the living members of the six all live comfortable, albeit quiet, lives off of the funds they received for their troubles.