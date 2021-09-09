MTV Will Be Back in Brooklyn for the 2021 VMAs

The show's host Doja Cat will be pulling double duty by also performing at the VMAs.

Lorde was initially confirmed to perform but pulled out of the show in early September, and it was confirmed that fan-favorite Normani would join the lineup of performers shortly after.

In addition, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Kacey Musgraves, Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes, and more will also hit the main stage.