While President Donald Trump was hours away from celebrating the United States Military's 250th birthday, the state of Minnesota was about to go on high alert. Across the country, dozens of No Kings protests were ready to send a strong message to the president and his administration. Before any of these marches occurred, a man slipped into the homes of two Minnesota politicians and sent a message of his own.

In the early hours of June 14, 2025, a man posing as a police officer drove to the home of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman. Once there, he forced himself inside, then shot and wounded Senator Hoffman and his wife Yvette. This same man repeated these actions at Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman's house. She and her husband were fatally shot. Less than 48 hours later, police arrested Vance Boelter. Where did they find him? Here's what we know.

Where did police find Vance Boelter?

According to a press conference held by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Brooklyn Park police Chief Mark Bruley described the search for the alleged shooter as the "largest manhunt in state history." The police chief said officers were dutifully searching the area around Boelter's property in Green Isle when a member of law officers thought they spotted him running into the woods.

They immediately called for backup in the form of multiple SWAT teams and a State Patrol helicopter. Boelter was arrested 90 minutes later after authorities found him crouching in a field. They coaxed him out and later revealed that Boelter was armed at the time. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail around 1:00 a.m. on June 16, reported NPR.

Police say Vance Boelter allegedly stalked his victims.

ABC News reported that Joseph Thompson, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, said in a press conference that Boelter treated his victims like they were prey. "His crimes are the stuff of nightmares," said Thompson, adding that the details are "chilling." The 57-year-old Boelter faces charges of first-degree murder, stalking, and various firearms charges.

Thompson went on to say that Boelter allegedly surveilled the homes of his intended victims and took notes regarding their daily lives. Police reportedly found firearms and a list of 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car. This list included the names of "dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Hoffman, Hortman, Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith," per the outlet.