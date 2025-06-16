John Hoffman and His Wife Yvette Were Shot as They Protected Their Daughter John Hoffman's daughter was present when he was shot. By Joseph Allen Published June 16 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@SenatorJohnHoffman

Following the news that two Minnesota politicians were shot along with their spouses, many naturally wanted to learn more about both the shootings and who the people who had been shot were. Senator John Hoffman and his wife are still alive. Senator Hoffman reportedly took nine bullet hits, while his wife Yvette was reportedly hit eight times.

Article continues below advertisement

John's survival — and his wife's — is a miracle in and of itself, and in light of his continued survival, here's what we know about his children.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Minnesota Senator John Hoffman have children?

According to reporting from BBC News, John and his wife have one daughter, and the two of them apparently went to extreme lengths to ensure their daughter's safety. Hope, who is reportedly in her mid-twenties, was visiting her parents when suspected shooter Vance Luther Boelter came to their home. Hope was also responsible for the emergency services phone call that allowed both of her parents to receive emergency care as soon as possible.

John Hoffman's wife dove on top of their daughter.

According to a relative, John's wife Yvette dove on top of their daughter to protect her from a hail of bullets. "The heroic actions by the Hoffman family and their daughter Hope saved countless lives and we are grateful," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said at a press conference. Boelter apparently targeted John and Yvette in an "act of political violence," according to the governor, and then assassinated former Speaker of the Minnesota House Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman.

Article continues below advertisement

"Early this morning, an absolute vile piece of [expletive] dressed as a cop broke into my aunt and uncle's house and shot him 6 times and my aunt 5 times in a political act of terrorism," Matt Ollig, a nephew of the Hoffman's said on Facebook. "My aunt threw herself on her daughter, using her body as a shield to save her life." In speaking with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Yvette told the senator that she was shot eight times and her husband was shot nine times.

Just received this encouraging update from Senator Hoffman's wife, Yvette, on their recovery in the hospital. Grateful for their progress and will continue to keep them in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/ZE4bFe7Kup — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 15, 2025 Source: X/@amyklobuchar

Article continues below advertisement

"John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods," Yvette Hoffman wrote. "He took 9 bullet hits. I took 8 and we are both incredibly lucky to be alive." While Walz said the shootings were politically motivated, police have not disclosed a motive. Boelter is reportedly a Trump voter who was also fervently anti-abortion.

Authorities also reportedly found a list of political targets among his belongings. "We have no words," Yvette added in her text. "There is never a place for this kind of political hate. Thank you for your friendship always. Minnesotans are at our best when we stand together."