As Trump Protests Continue, We've Got You Covered With Plenty of Sign Ideas

Although Donald Trump has not even been in office for six months yet, he's already facing an enormous wave of backlash to his second presidency. That backlash has come online, but even more crucially, it has come as protesters have taken to the streets across the country for massive waves of protest.

Given that Trump seems unlikely to just step away from his most controversial policies anytime soon, it seems unlikely that protests against his administration are likely to stop anytime soon. If you're planning to attend a protest and want to make a sign beforehand, we've got you covered. Here are some sign ideas that you can use next time you're out marching.

The best Trump protest sign ideas.

1. Let them eat Teslas 2. America, leave your abusive ex 3. So bad even the introverts are out 4. I'm not tariff-ied I'm in-fuhrer-ated 5. Constitution > cult of personality 6. America is not a dictatorship 7. This is what democracy looks like 8. How many felonies does it take? 9. Jail to the chief 10. Hate speech isn't free speech 11. Build bridges, not walls 12. Make America smart again 13. I support the rule of law, not rule by Trump

Is there a contest for best No Kings Day protest sign? I'd like to throw my hat into the ring. Actually three hats. They're holding the sign. pic.twitter.com/ysYnQPJ9uV — Emily Engel (@BxPersonified) June 12, 2025

14. Women’s Rights ≠ Trump’s Property 15. No kings 16. American deserves better 17. Fraud isn't a leadership quality 18. I miss the presidents who could read 19. History has its eyes on you 20. Stop dumbing down democracy 21. You want a king? Move to England 22. We're not tired of winning, we're tired of lying 23. It was never just about emails 24. He tried to overthrow democracy. That's the whole sign. 25. Power to the people, not the powerful

Powerful quotes you can use on posters.

26. "The cruelty is the point" – Adam Serwer 27. "The emergency is here" – Ezra Klein 28. "Wherever law ends, tyranny begins" – John Locke 29. "Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others" – Winston Churchill (probably apocryphal) 30. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" – Martin Luther King, Jr. 31. "The liberties of none are safe unless the liberties of all are protected" – William O. Douglas 32. "When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty" – Thomas Jefferson 33. "Give me liberty or give me death" – Patrick Henry 34. "Freedom means the supremacy of human rights everywhere" – Franklin D. Roosevelt 35. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing" – Edmund Burke

10/10 protest sign at a “Hands Off!” 50501 rally today against Donald Trump 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/JtBoYqKOxq — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 19, 2025 Source: Twitter/@MarcoFoster_

