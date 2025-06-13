Distractify
As Trump Protests Continue, We've Got You Covered With Plenty of Sign Ideas

These sign ideas will give you something clever to show off.

Published June 13 2025, 11:55 a.m. ET

A protester holding a sign up in New York City.
Although Donald Trump has not even been in office for six months yet, he's already facing an enormous wave of backlash to his second presidency. That backlash has come online, but even more crucially, it has come as protesters have taken to the streets across the country for massive waves of protest.

Given that Trump seems unlikely to just step away from his most controversial policies anytime soon, it seems unlikely that protests against his administration are likely to stop anytime soon. If you're planning to attend a protest and want to make a sign beforehand, we've got you covered. Here are some sign ideas that you can use next time you're out marching.

best trump protest signs
The best Trump protest sign ideas.

1. Let them eat Teslas

2. America, leave your abusive ex

3. So bad even the introverts are out

4. I'm not tariff-ied I'm in-fuhrer-ated

5. Constitution > cult of personality

6. America is not a dictatorship

7. This is what democracy looks like

8. How many felonies does it take?

9. Jail to the chief

10. Hate speech isn't free speech

11. Build bridges, not walls

12. Make America smart again

13. I support the rule of law, not rule by Trump

14. Women’s Rights ≠ Trump’s Property

15. No kings

16. American deserves better

17. Fraud isn't a leadership quality

18. I miss the presidents who could read

19. History has its eyes on you

20. Stop dumbing down democracy

21. You want a king? Move to England

22. We're not tired of winning, we're tired of lying

23. It was never just about emails

24. He tried to overthrow democracy. That's the whole sign.

25. Power to the people, not the powerful

Protesters showing off signs in New York City.
Powerful quotes you can use on posters.

26. "The cruelty is the point" – Adam Serwer

27. "The emergency is here" – Ezra Klein

28. "Wherever law ends, tyranny begins" – John Locke

29. "Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others" – Winston Churchill (probably apocryphal)

30. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" – Martin Luther King, Jr.

31. "The liberties of none are safe unless the liberties of all are protected" – William O. Douglas

32. "When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty" – Thomas Jefferson

33. "Give me liberty or give me death" – Patrick Henry

34. "Freedom means the supremacy of human rights everywhere" – Franklin D. Roosevelt

35. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing" – Edmund Burke

Quotes from fiction that you can use on posters.

36. "Rebellions are built on hope" – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

37. "This is what a reckoning sounds like" – Andor

38. "Hope is the only thing stronger than fear" – The Hunger Games

39. "Never be afraid to raise your voice for compassion" – William Faulkner

40. "Resist much, obey little" – Walt Whitman

41. "Dissent, rebellion, and all-around hell-raising remain the true duty of patriots"– Barbara Ehrenreich

42. "It’s what you do right now that makes a difference.” – Black Hawk Down

43. "All we have is to decide what to do with the time that is given us" – Lord of the Rings

