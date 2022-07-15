Where Does Austin Dillon Live? Check Out the NASCAR Driver's Home

Would the world of NASCAR be the same without Austin Dillon? The 32-year-old driver has been racing professionally since 2008 and has certainly made a name for himself. (And not just because he's the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Childress!)

Now longtime NASCAR fans and newbies alike can get a peek inside the other parts of Austin's life on his new USA series Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane. The show follows the Daytona 500 Champion’s day-to-day life with his wife, son, and best friends.

But where exactly does Austin live this fast life?