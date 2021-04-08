Chef Bobby Flay Now Lives Across the Country From His Childhood Home

Bobby is a native New Yorker. He was born in New York City and lived in Manhattan, but he moved across the country a few years back. In February 2021, Bobby bought another LA home, this time for $7.6 million. This one is special because he's been able to collaborate with the previous homeowners to collaborate on the outdoor kitchen anyone would want.

"We are combining all the cooking requirements of a truly iconic chef has but in a sleek and modernist outdoor setting that befits the style of this incredible house," said previous owners Michael and Arya Martin to People.

In 2019, he bought a home in LA for $6.5 million, according to Architectural Digest. It was his first home on the West Coast and it's pretty huge. He's neighbors with Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves. The home itself has four bedrooms on 3,820 square feet.