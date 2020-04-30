'Council of Dads' Was Filmed in These (Absolutely Dazzling) Locations

How far would you go to help your loved ones cope with grief?

Writer and journalist Bruce Feiler came up with a unique solution. After receiving his cancer diagnosis, he set up the "council of dads," a group of replacement fathers given the task of taking care of his wife and twin daughters after his death.

The new NBC drama, Council of Dads, is based on Bruce's autobiography. The show takes place in Savannah, Ga., the city where Bruce was born.