Where Is Cyntoia Brown Today? Sheltered at Home, of Course

You may be familiar with the name Cyntoia Brown (now Cyntoia Brown Long) because a few years ago, celebrities like Rihanna, LeBron James and Kim Kardashian West drew attention to her case and were advocating for her release from prison.

Thankfully, the media attention helped Cyntoia get the attention of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam who granted her clemency and released her with 10 years of probation.