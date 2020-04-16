How Did Cyntoia Brown Meet J. Long? It All Started With a Letter to a Prisoner

At age 16, Brown was sentenced to life in prison for killing 43-year-old Johnny Allen, who had paid her to have sex with him. The sex-trafficking victim alleged that she had been forced into prostitution and that she shot Johnny because she feared for her life.

After Brown had served 15 years in prison, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted her clemency; she was released in August 2019. The thing is, she actually left prison a married woman.