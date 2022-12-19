Where Does Elon Musk Really Live? Let's Debunk Some Rumors
Thanks in large part to owning Twitter, Elon Musk has quickly become a pretty controversial individual. One of his most debated decisions came recently when he started banning accounts that he claimed posted his location, including one account that posted the logs from his private jet. He also banned the journalists who reported on that decision. Musk claimed that posting that information was overly revealing, and could even aid assassination attempts.
So, amid all of Elon's success, where does he live? He could afford to live anywhere, but reports suggest that he lives very modestly. Keep reading for all the details.
Where does Elon Musk live?
Of course, the second Elon began to protest the idea that his location was too publicly accessible, many people wanted to know more about where one of the world's wealthiest men lives.
According to an interview he gave in 2021 on Full Send, Elon currently lives in a three-bedroom house in Boca Chica, Tex. Elon said that he purchased the home primarily because of its proximity to his SpaceX facility.
"It cost like $45,000 or something," he said at the time. "It's very small." The home is in walking distance from the facility, and Elon also said at the time that he has a Boxable tiny home that he allows friends to stay in when they come to visit.
"Friends of mine come and they can't believe I'm staying in this house," Elon said on the podcast, adding that if he was alone in the house, it worked "fine."
Elon used to have an extensive real estate portfolio.
Like most wealthy people, Elon used to have a much larger real estate portfolio, with some estimates suggesting it was worth a total of $100 million in 2020. He declared a few years ago, though, that he would be selling all of his real estate and vowed to "own no house."
In December 2021, it was reported that Elon actually lived in a mansion owned by PayPal co-founder Ken Howery.
Howery apparently bought the property for $12 million in 2018, which at the time was the most anyone had spent for a home in the area. Of course, Elon might not own the property, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he's living in squalor. He has the means to find a comfortable place to live whether or not he decides to buy the property himself.
Musk's valuation of his Boca Chica home is likely too low.
It's worth noting also that Elon's claim that he lives in a $45,000 house seems almost impossible. The average price of a house in the U.S. is closer to 10 times that, and even fixer-upper homes in the area cost around $375,000, according to CBS. Musk probably isn't too concerned with the details behind costs that low.
Of course, to the average person, the difference between those two prices is substantial. It's true that a house that cheap would be remarkable for a billionaire, but it isn't as if he's living in squalor. Where Elon lives from day to day seems to matter fairly little to him, but he isn't necessarily denying himself the pleasures of his wealth.