Jennifer Aniston's L.A. Home Recently Received an Unwelcome Vehicular Visitor

Thanks to starring in one of the most successful TV shows of all time, Jennifer Aniston has had all the money she'd ever need for quite some time. The actor lives in Los Angeles but has a real estate portfolio that stretches all over the world.

Following the news on May 5 that someone had driven into the gate of one of her homes, many wanted to learn more about where the Friends star lives. Here's what we know.

Where does Jennifer Aniston live?

Although she has several homes in both New York and Los Angeles over the years, Architectural Digest has reported that Jennifer currently has two homes. Her primary residence appears to be a mansion in Bel-Air that was designed by A. Quincy Jones and reportedly cost $20.97 million when she purchased it in 2012. The home, which was originally built in 1965, had a minimalist aesthetic that Jennifer renovated shortly after she moved in.

“I’m all about cozy. Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she told Architectural Digest. “Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right.” In addition to that house, which she lived in with Justin Theroux until they broke up, Jennifer also bought a home in Montecito worth $14.8 million. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom Mediterranean-style farmhouse is in a trendy new town for celebrities.

What happened at Jennifer Aniston's house?

A man was apprehended after trying to drive through the gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air home. According to reporting from CNN, Jennifer was home at the time of the incident, but a security guard apprehended the man, who was white and in his seventies, and he was taken into custody without incident. Police have not yet determined whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

An intruder has been taken into custody by LAPD after crashing through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air mansion.



Jennifer has been remarkably open about her homes throughout much of her life, offering thoughts on her design philosophy and occasionally giving tours of her residences. It's possible, then, that the man could have known that she lived there, although it seems like driving through her gate might not have been the best of all possible plans.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, and it seems like Jennifer's security did their job in keeping the star safe and keeping this person away from her. She is far from the only celebrity living in Los Angeles, and one of the things that comes with that level of stardom is the occasional incident like this. That's why so many of these famous people have security to begin with.