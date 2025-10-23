Where Does Jon Bon Jovi Live? A Look at the Rocker’s Multiple Luxurious Properties The "Always" singer sold and purchased several million-dollar homes during his fame. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 23 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Legendary singer and producer Jon Bon Jovi, born John Francis Bongiovi Jr., has been rocking stages for decades. However, every rocker must take time for themselves, and the “Livin’ on a Prayer” crooner is no different.

When he’s not performing “Livin' on a Prayer” and other classics in front of thousands, the music icon is living pretty luxuriously offstage. Throughout his career, Jon acquired several stunning homes. But, where does he live now? Let’s find out!

Where does Jon Bon Jovi live?

With an estimated net worth of $450 million, one shouldn’t be surprised that Jon has multiple places to rest his head. According to Realtor, he owns properties in Florida and his hometown, New Jersey. In July 2025, Jon shook up the real estate industry when he refused to sell his $43 million mansion. He was reportedly approached by a mysterious buyer who offered to buy the mansion, which includes seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a private gym, a climate-controlled wine cellar, and a beachfront cabana.

According to The Real Deal, the buyer was linked to Microsoft and was interested in taking the rocker’s mansion off his hands as part of an overall deal to acquire one of the most sizable waterfront properties in Palm Beach, reportedly worth $350 million. However, Jon stood ten toes down and stayed at the mansion he’s vacationed in since 2020. Still, due to the home reportedly being his getaway spot during the winter months, he likely spends the rest of his time in his New Jersey home.

Jon Bon Jovi owns (and sold) several properties on the East Coast.

Although he’s seen much more than Perth Amboy, NJ, Jon will always consider Jersey his home. According to Homes and Gardens, Jon has a home in nearby Red Bank, NJ, and a grand, waterfront 18,000-square-foot mansion in Middletown, NJ. He reportedly put the gorgeous mansion on the market in 2021 for $20 million.

Jon’s listing came a year after he put the mansion on the market in 2020, allowing potential buyers to make their best guesses about the mysterious number. The prices were estimated to range from $14 million to $100 million. However, it’s unclear if Jon ever went through with the sale or kept it in his impressive portfolio.