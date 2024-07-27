Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Kim Plath Took Her Relationship to the Next Level By Moving In "The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag," Kim planned originally. By Alex West Published Jul. 27 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Television shows about growing families quickly became a favorite among viewers. Welcome to Pathville showcases an 11-child household which surely brings a lot of drama along with it. The matriarch, Kim Plath, found herself in some relationship and legal trouble in the past few years.

Kim was hit with a DUI charge in May 2023, according to InTouch, for an incident where she was with her new boyfriend, Ken Palmer. This was only the most recent criminal happening that she's dealt with. She also went through a divorce. With so much going wrong, it would make sense for the reality star to move and get away from everything.

Where does Kim Plath live now?

At first, Barry and Kim's split seemed like it could be temporary. "Barry and I have decided to live separately for a while," Kim said in a confessional, not directly ruling out a rekindling later.

She continued: "The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there. I never thought it would be like this. It's just a time of a lot of change right now, and I'm not sure exactly what that's going to look like."

That plan must have fallen apart at some point. Welcome to Pathville is filmed mostly in rural southeastern Georgia. A year after Kim split from ex-husband Barry Plath, she moved just one state down.

The move lined up with when she seemed to move on from Barry and started a relationship with Ken. In fact, she moved in with him, according to The Sun. She reportedly moved into his $609,000 home in Florida.

The home was purchased in 2017, according to the publication. While Kim became an official resident of the home, the property is still exclusively in Ken's name as of September 2023.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom log cabin-style home is 3,485 square feet, and the property has five acres of land. The amenities include a barn, patio, and in-ground pool.

There isn't an official timeline of when she made the move, but it's believed to have happened at some point between her divorce and the winter of 2022.

What caused Kim and Barry's divorce?

The pair told PEOPLE when the decision was made: "After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage. While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us.

“We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

The publication further noted that court documents claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken." It isn't quite clear what spurred the breakup, but Kim was facing a downward spiral ahead of the split, including her past history of legal troubles.