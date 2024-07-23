Olivia Plath Is Experiencing the Dating World for the First Time in Her Life

Just because Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath split up, don't think she's no longer part of TLC's Welcome to Plathville. Season 6 starts off with a tearful reminder about why Ethan and Olivia split in the first place, and a reveal from Olivia that it was Ethan who walked away first. Now, however, it looks like Olivia has moved on, so is Olivia Plath dating anyone after Ethan?

Article continues below advertisement

She appears intent on continuing to share her life with cameras on the show, even though she is no longer part of the Plath family. And if that includes showing off a side of her that viewers haven't seen before, as a single woman ready to date worldly men, then viewers are here for it. Fans also want to see Ethan move on in a healthy way too, however.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Olivia Plath dating after Ethan Plath on 'Welcome to Plathville'?

In the preview for Season 6 that aired after the premiere, we see hints of Olivia moving on from Ethan and dating someone new. And outside of Welcome to Plathville, the photographer has left similar breadcrumbs for her fans and followers to pick up on. In January 2024, she shared an image of two books on her Instagram Stories with text on the screen that hinted at a date with someone new.

"In 2023, I told my bestie Danielle that I just wanted to go on a date with someone who saw me for who I am — a coffee addicted bibliophile. I wanted a date where we got a coffee and then bought some books from a local bookstore instead of dinner." She added under the image of the two books, "Manifestation into reality."

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia might have just been sharing that she was back in the dating pool and not dating someone exclusively. However, it was certainly a way for her to drive home the fact that she moved on from Ethan.

Article continues below advertisement

In a more recent interview in July 2024 with Parade, Olivia admitted that she "met someone" and she is dating now. Whether that means she is dating this mysterious "someone" exclusively or not, fans are all for Olivia moving on and finding someone she is more compatible with and who she can share a future with.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Ethan Plath file for divorce?

Although viewers saw both Olivia and Ethan feeling disillusioned with their marriage throughout Season 5, Olivia drops the bomb in the Season 6 premiere that it was Ethan who decided to end things. And he did originally share the announcement on social media. According to an Instagram post Ethan shared in October 2023, they had different goals and, try as they might, they couldn't work out their differences.