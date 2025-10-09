Billionaire Oracle Founder Larry Ellison Calls Two Paradises "Home" His property holdings are worth around $1.75 billion. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 9 2025, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you're not connected to the tech world, you can be forgiven for not recognizing the name Larry Ellison. As a billionaire and founder of Oracle, Ellison is the world's fifth-richest man. He's also gearing up to be a co-owner of TikTok.

With billions of dollars making the world his playground, where does Ellison choose to live? The tech mogul has opted to call two different paradise locations "home." Here's what we know about his houses and why people are suddenly talking so much about Ellison.



Where does Larry Ellison live?

Ellison is rich. Very, very rich. How rich, you might ask? Rich enough to buy his own Hawaiian island, rich. And yes, we mean it. Ellison purchased almost the entirety of the small Hawaiian island of Lanai in 2012 for around $300 million. A passion project, Ellison's goal was to create an eco-friendly retreat (via HomesZillow).

But that's not the only sprawling estate Ellison owns in paradise. His other major property is in the expensive Palm Beach County in South Florida. He purchased the property in 2021 for $80 million, according to The Robb Report. He also owns homes in Malibu, Calif., Japan, and more.

His property holdings are worth around $1.75 billion, per the outlet, and include commercial properties such as the Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Sensei Lanai in Hawaii; Nobu Ryokan Malibu and Nobu Hotel Palo Alto in California; the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe; and the 230-acre Sensei Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage, along with Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan, Florida.

What does Larry Ellison have to do with TikTok?

While billionaires are always interesting to the average person, Ellison seems to be everywhere in 2025. And for a very good reason. His tech company Oracle has been on the rise in recent years, harnessing the potential of surveillance and artificial intelligence in an increasingly interconnected world.

And he was also on the list of names that appeared poised to own stakes in TikTok amid plans for founders ByteDance Ltd. to sell the platform to an American company. NPR notes that Ellison is a friend of President Donald Trump, and he has made some comments in the past that concerned people.

Ellison seems interested in a surveillance state, using his company's technology. Pair his interest in surveillance with his friendship with Trump and the increasing tensions over the right to privacy, and Ellison is a hot topic. NPR quotes the billionaire as having mused, "The police will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching and recording everything that's going on. Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on."