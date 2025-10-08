Billionaire Larry Ellison May Soon Take Over TikTok — What Is His Religion? The billionaire's family is also set to take over CNN and Paramount. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 8 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are curious about Larry Ellison's religion after learning that the billionaire and his family may soon take over TikTok, CNN, and Paramount. The wealthy entrepreneur is the co-founder of the software company, Oracle Corporation, and he is considered the richest man in the world.

According to Fortune, the billionaire and his family may soon take over several media companies, including CBS. The tech mogul is reportedly worth nearly $400 billion and knocked Elon Musk down to second place as the world's wealthiest individual. He is also a loyal Trump supporter and was present as Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a U.S. sovereign wealth fund to be used to buy TikTok, per NBC News. As the billionaire continues to grow his wealth, folks want to know about his religion.

Source: Mega

Here is Larry Ellison's religion.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, Larry was born Jewish. His mother, Florence Spellman, was Jewish, but he was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Lillian Spellman Ellison and Louis Ellison, who did not raise him in the Jewish faith. However, he is a major donor to Israel. The billionaire once said that he was not very religious and didn't believe in it.

"While I think I am religious in one sense, the particular dogmas of Judaism are not dogmas I subscribe to," he said. "I don’t believe that they are real. They’re interesting stories. They’re interesting mythology, and I certainly respect people who believe these are literally true, but I don’t. I see no evidence for this stuff."

The outlet also noted that Larry gave the organization Friends of the Israel Defence Forces $13 million back in 2017, which at the time was the largest single donation the organization had received. "For 2,000 years, we were a stateless people, but now, we have a country we can call our own," he said of the donation. "In my mind, there is no greater honour than supporting some of the bravest people in the world."

Larry has two children, David Ellison and Megan Ellison. David received his education at the University of Southern California. He studied film but dropped out to seek an acting career, per CEO Today. He founded Skydance Media in 2010 and went on to produce Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Gemini Man. He is now the CEO of Paramount Pictures.

Megan Ellison also attended USC film school before dropping out and founding her own production company, Annapurna Pictures, with $1.8 billion from her father. The businesswoman was behind the films Her, American Hustle, and Zero Dark Thirty.